OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona House bills ban masks in schools, business shutdowns

Parents would have to give explicit permission for schools to be able to require their children to wear face masks under one of a series of bills approved by the Arizona House Thursday that target government rules imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Banej, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/33qwFtz)

Parents would have to give explicit permission for schools to be able to require their children to wear face masks under one of a series of bills approved by the Arizona House Thursday that target government rules imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Banej, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/33qwFtz)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 17, 2022 5:22 p.m.

PHOENIX – Parents would have to give explicit permission for schools to be able to require their children to wear face masks under one of a series of bills approved by the Arizona House Thursday that target government rules imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The school mask proposal passed with no Democratic support, as did proposals that block government agencies from requiring mask s to be worn on their property and repeal the power of local government officials to order business closures.

A proposal that requires hospitals to allow clergy to visit ill patients won overwhelming support.

Republicans have been incensed since early in the pandemic in mid-2020 by what they say is heavy-handed government rules that sought to slow the spread of COVID-19. The state has counted nearly 2 million cases and tallied more than 27,000 deaths.

Republican Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City said the business closure orders that came early in the pandemic decimated small businesses while big-box stores like Walmart were able to remain open for business. His bill targets local governments, although many closure orders came from Gov. Doug Ducey.

“Just because we felt, or cities, towns whatever, government felt, that they couldn't figure out how to allow customers to shop in their stores safely, but a Walmart could,” Biasiucci said. “That never ever should have happened.”

He said businesses can figure out how to operate, and customers can decide if they are safe.

Democrats said the proposals will hamstring government in the case of another surge or another unrelated pandemic

“I believe that public health is a responsibility of government,” Rep. Mitzi Epstein said. “I do know that during the pandemic it felt there was an overreach.... but this is overreach in the other direction.”

All four bills now got to the Senate for consideration. They are among a host of bills targeting reactions to the pandemic and employers making their way through the Legislature.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State