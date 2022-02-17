Artists’ reception slated for ArtHub

KINGMAN – The ArtHub and Kingman Center for the Arts will host an artist’s reception for its new gallery show “Time: Past, Present, Future,” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

The ArtHub wrote in a news release that its first show of 2022 showcases impressive pieces including a 3-foot high sculpture of a man running in a circle made entirely of sticks with accents of stones, as well as a large piece created with 20 different pieces of custom-designed fabric presenting history through the millenniums. There is also a four-layer art piece that incorporates LED lights.

“Local (and some not so local) artists are exhibiting their most recent creations that have been rendered in multiple mediums – painting, sculpture, mixed media, photography and digital art,” said Art Gallery Director John Van Vliet in the release. “Being a gallery that is here to serve the local creative community, we're delighted that we're also seeing an addition of newer artists who have chosen us to exhibit their work.”

There are 60 works of art including oils, acrylics, watercolors, sculptures, fabric art and more. On Saturday, more than a dozen artists will be on hand to speak with the public and answer questions.

The ArtHub is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The exhibit runs through Feb. 26. It can also be seen on the virtual gallery at https://kingmanarts.org/. Light refreshments will be served.