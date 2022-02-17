Boy Scouts Food Drive: ‘Scouting for Food’ drive helps Kingman food bank stock shelves

KINGMAN – Scouts from Pack 53, Troop 214 and Pack 66 of Kingman, and Pack 255 from Golden Valley, collected 1,497 non-perishable food items and $610 in cash for the Kingman Area Food Bank on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The annual “Scouting for Food” drive was held at the Smith’s grocery store in Kingman.

“Once again the youth of Kingman excel in their willingness to work and support the Kingman Area Food Bank. Your efforts will help so many people in the community,” Mark Pardue, the executive director of the food bank, wrote in a letter to the scouts.