County golf clubs slate team-play tournament

KINGMAN – The Battle of Mohave County is about to be engaged.

Seven golf clubs from around the county will be participating in a new team-play tournament that starts Monday, Feb. 21 and concludes on April 11.

Participating teams are the Los Lagos Golfers, Chaparral Country Club, Tri State (El Rio), Huukan Golf Club, Rivers Edge, Kingman Men's Club (Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course) and Valle Vista Country Club.



The first tournament is slated for Monday at Chaparral Country Club. Play will continue thereafter each Monday with a different host each week, according to a news release.

The series will conclude with a playoff (if necessary) and an awards presentation at Los Lagos Golf Club on Monday, April 11.