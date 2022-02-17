OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

County golf clubs slate team-play tournament

Seven golf clubs from Mohave County will compete in the Battle of Mohave County team-play tournaments this spring. Golfers are shown at Cerbat Hills Golf Club in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Seven golf clubs from Mohave County will compete in the Battle of Mohave County team-play tournaments this spring. Golfers are shown at Cerbat Hills Golf Club in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 17, 2022 4:04 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Battle of Mohave County is about to be engaged.

Seven golf clubs from around the county will be participating in a new team-play tournament that starts Monday, Feb. 21 and concludes on April 11.

Participating teams are the Los Lagos Golfers, Chaparral Country Club, Tri State (El Rio), Huukan Golf Club, Rivers Edge, Kingman Men's Club (Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course) and Valle Vista Country Club.

The first tournament is slated for Monday at Chaparral Country Club. Play will continue thereafter each Monday with a different host each week, according to a news release.

The series will conclude with a playoff (if necessary) and an awards presentation at Los Lagos Golf Club on Monday, April 11.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State