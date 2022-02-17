Kingman literacy program seeks volunteers to help young readers get back on track: 24 children struggling to read are on a waiting list

The Kingman Area Literacy Program is looking for volunteers as there is an “overwhelming” number of requests for reading tutors for children, and a waiting list that continues to lengthen.

Erin Roper, KALP director, said the primary mission of the program is to assist adults with reading. However, since 2016, there has been an increasing number of children enrolling in the program. “Our main mission it to help adults, but we can’t turn kids away when they need help,” she said.

The waiting list continued to grow with the COVID-19 pandemic. Roper said that as kids began to return to school, word got out in the community about the tutoring program.

“We just kept seeing more and more kids being referred to KALP but we don’t have the tutors to keep up right now,” Roper said. “The demand has always been there and the need has always been there. There’s maybe this narrative that kids are behind because of COVID, so maybe parents are seeking out help.”

KALP currently has nine active reading tutors, some of whom only work with adults. Of the 13 students currently enrolled, 12 are children. Then there’s the waiting list of 26 students, of which 24 are children.

“It seems like right now I’m usually adding at least one person a week to the list,” Roper said. “Just to handle the (waiting) list, I would need probably 30 tutors. It’s always great to have more because sometimes our tutors need to take a break, so it’s always great to have somebody waiting in the wings.”

Having additional tutors also helps to cut back on the waiting list as KALP works to ensure they match the right tutor with the right student. That can take some time, Roper said, especially when there is a shortage of volunteer tutors.

For example, Roper said she recently matched a volunteer to a student who had been on the waiting list since January 2021.

She said there are numerous considerations when looking to match a volunteer tutor with a student, such as age and the subject needing addressed. While some students need help with math, Roper noted that subject is often intimidating even for adults.

Some students also have learning disabilities, with which volunteers may or may not have experience.

“We have some tutors who have been teachers in the past and have worked with students with learning disabilities, and some who haven’t,” Roper said. “It’s not as easy as just taking the person who has been on the list the longest. We want everyone to enjoy the tutoring experience.”

Volunteer tutors with KALP must be at least age 18 with a high school degree or GED.

“From there, the things we really look for are, are you patient, are you compassionate, can you come from a place of empathy for people who may be struggling with reading,” Roper said.

KALP also provides volunteers with an online training course, a booklet that comes with exercises for students and a workbook that lays out lesson plans.

“Even though someone might not have teaching or tutoring experience, we try to give them all the skills they need,” Roper said.

Volunteers typically meet with students once a week for 45 minutes at one of three locations, whichever is most convenient for the tutor, student and their guardian. Those locations include the Mohave County Library – Kingman branch, the library at Mohave Community College in Kingman or the new MCC building on Beale Street.

Roper noted that new volunteers can expect to spend a little more time – perhaps another hour per week – as they learn the ins and outs of volunteering to assist people with their reading.

“But as you get the hang of it, those prep times go down,” she said.

Volunteers also have the option to further engage with community members at community events KALP participates in.

“If you’re feeling kind of defeated about your impact in the world, come give us a shot,” Roper said to prospective volunteers. “It’s an immediate way to see that what you’re doing is making a difference, and people need help.”

To learn more or to volunteer, visit https://www.welcomemohave.org/volunteer, or contact KingmanReads@gmail.com or 928-421-2367.