OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Caleb ‘Joe’ Powskey

Caleb ‘Joe’ Powskey

Caleb ‘Joe’ Powskey

Originally Published: February 17, 2022 5:40 p.m.

Caleb “Joe” Powskey, 74, of Kingman, Arizona was called home on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Joe was a 1967 graduate of Kingman High School. Joe was a Hualapai artist and a member of the Kingman Art Guild. Along with designing and creating the Kingman Seal in 1967, Joe also created the Hualapai Seal, including writing the seal’s creation story, and many of his art pieces can be found throughout Arizona’s Native American museums.

Joe was born to Willie Powskey and Thelma Mae Tsawatewa on Feb. 2, 1948, in Tuba City, Arizona. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Powskey of Kingman, and Rosemary Wakolee of West Covina, California; nine brothers David Powskey, Danny Powskey, Ray Powskey, Lester Powskey, Willie Jr. Harlan and Justin Powskey, all of Peach Springs. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Florenda Powskey of Kingman, Arizona; three daughters, Abigail Powskey of Tempe, Penny Powskey of Tempe, and Andrea Powskey of Kingman; son Willie Joe Powskey of Kingman; two granddaughters Breanna and Megan Brown; two brothers, Cecil Powskey and Richard Powskey of Peach Springs; and numerous relatives including nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at Kingman Veterans Memorial Park. Burial will take place at Laughing Jack Cemetery on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m., followed by lunch at the Richard Powskey residence.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State