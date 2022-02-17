Obituary | Caleb ‘Joe’ Powskey

Caleb “Joe” Powskey, 74, of Kingman, Arizona was called home on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022, at Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Joe was a 1967 graduate of Kingman High School. Joe was a Hualapai artist and a member of the Kingman Art Guild. Along with designing and creating the Kingman Seal in 1967, Joe also created the Hualapai Seal, including writing the seal’s creation story, and many of his art pieces can be found throughout Arizona’s Native American museums.

Joe was born to Willie Powskey and Thelma Mae Tsawatewa on Feb. 2, 1948, in Tuba City, Arizona. Joe is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Powskey of Kingman, and Rosemary Wakolee of West Covina, California; nine brothers David Powskey, Danny Powskey, Ray Powskey, Lester Powskey, Willie Jr. Harlan and Justin Powskey, all of Peach Springs. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Florenda Powskey of Kingman, Arizona; three daughters, Abigail Powskey of Tempe, Penny Powskey of Tempe, and Andrea Powskey of Kingman; son Willie Joe Powskey of Kingman; two granddaughters Breanna and Megan Brown; two brothers, Cecil Powskey and Richard Powskey of Peach Springs; and numerous relatives including nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the First Southern Baptist Church, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at Kingman Veterans Memorial Park. Burial will take place at Laughing Jack Cemetery on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m., followed by lunch at the Richard Powskey residence.