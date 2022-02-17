OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 17
Obituary | Carol Ann Matson

Originally Published: February 17, 2022 5:36 p.m.

Carol Ann Matson, born June 16, 1956, after suffering and hospitalized by an unexpected illness, went home to be with Jesus on Feb. 9, 2022. Carol had previously been a resident of Luzerne, Pennsylvania, and came to Kingman to reside in January of 2015. Pre-deceasing Carol was her father, Rev. C. Albert Matson of Luzerne, Pennsylvania, and Mother Ardis Mae Hamilton Matson previously from Luzerne, Pennsylvania, having moved to Kingman in 2015. Surviving Carol are her sister Rev. Reva J Sorber and brother-in-law David W. Sorber of Kingman. Also, surviing her are two nieces, Jennifer Parker (spouse Chad Parker) and Christine Sorber from Kingman; as well as three great-nephews Joh, George and Dusty Parker.

A celebration and memorial service will be held Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Living Faith Assembly of God, where Carol was a member. Rev. Albert E. Johnson will officiate. The service will begin after the morning service at about 12 p.m.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider a donation to Living Faith Assembly or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

