Obituary | Christine Ann Cocking (née Bagrowski)

Christine Ann Cocking (née Bagrowski), passed away on Jan. 18, age 78. Whether you called her Christine, Chrissy, Favorite Aunt Chris, Auntie Tina, or just Chris, her reaction was always a smile. If you knew her, sooner or later you would have heard the words, “You make my heart smile!” Because of these words, we know someday our tears will stop, our loss will ease, and only the memories of her love and generosity will remain.

A graduate of Alverno College, Chris spent her life in service, working for Schlitz Brewing, Industries for the Blind, and Work Force Development. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was a proud resident of Kingman, Arizona for the last 30-plus years.

Chrissy was preceded in death by Charles Cocking; life partner David Wilcox; father Joseph Stanley Bagrowski; mother Janet (Rolerad) Bagrowski; brother Joseph; sister Jessica Hughes; and niece Julie Nichols. She is survived by siblings John, Mary Lukowski, Virginia Bauer (Joseph); nieces and nephews, Sandra Perreth (Andrew), David Bagrowski (Kathy) Robert Poblocki (Pamela), Laurel Poblocki Foote (Mark), Sarah Lukowski, Lisa Marie Schwartz, Carissa Gunderson (Alan), Rachel Dixon (Sharodd), Matthew Bauer (Allison), Jonathan and many other relatives, friends and neighbors including “Miss Nancy” McBride and Kevin Huffman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 302 East Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401-5894.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Church on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 11:15 a.m.