OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Christine Ann Cocking (née Bagrowski)

Christine Ann Cocking (née Bagrowski)

Christine Ann Cocking (née Bagrowski)

Originally Published: February 17, 2022 5:34 p.m.

Christine Ann Cocking (née Bagrowski), passed away on Jan. 18, age 78. Whether you called her Christine, Chrissy, Favorite Aunt Chris, Auntie Tina, or just Chris, her reaction was always a smile. If you knew her, sooner or later you would have heard the words, “You make my heart smile!” Because of these words, we know someday our tears will stop, our loss will ease, and only the memories of her love and generosity will remain.

A graduate of Alverno College, Chris spent her life in service, working for Schlitz Brewing, Industries for the Blind, and Work Force Development. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was a proud resident of Kingman, Arizona for the last 30-plus years.

Chrissy was preceded in death by Charles Cocking; life partner David Wilcox; father Joseph Stanley Bagrowski; mother Janet (Rolerad) Bagrowski; brother Joseph; sister Jessica Hughes; and niece Julie Nichols. She is survived by siblings John, Mary Lukowski, Virginia Bauer (Joseph); nieces and nephews, Sandra Perreth (Andrew), David Bagrowski (Kathy) Robert Poblocki (Pamela), Laurel Poblocki Foote (Mark), Sarah Lukowski, Lisa Marie Schwartz, Carissa Gunderson (Alan), Rachel Dixon (Sharodd), Matthew Bauer (Allison), Jonathan and many other relatives, friends and neighbors including “Miss Nancy” McBride and Kevin Huffman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Roman Catholic Church, 302 East Spring St., Kingman, AZ 86401-5894.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Church on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 11:15 a.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State