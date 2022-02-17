Obituary | Kathleen Rae Upton (Kathy)

Kathleen Rae Upton (Kathy) passed away suddenly on Jan. 28, 2022, at the young age of 51. Kathleen was a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend and nana.

Kathleen was born in Fresno, California, June 15, 1970, and moved to Kingman in 1986. She worked in Health care as a CNA for many years, but found her passion working in mental health later on in life.

She is survived by her children, Kayla (Scott) Starns, Nicholas Trull, Rebecca (Anthony) Martinez, Patrick Trull; parents David and Tommie Upton, Marlene Upton; brother Kenneth (Rebekah) Upton, brother Howard (Christy) Ostermeier, sister Trisha (Colleen) Ostermeier; four grandsons David, Eli, Emmitt and Nathanael, and many extended families.

She liked to cook and bake for friends and family, putting love into each dish she made. She also loved to read and enjoyed anything murder mystery and horses.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Mark Eugene Golden.

Service arrangements have been made for family and close friends.

“Like a bird singing in the rain, let grateful memories survive in a time of sorrow.” – Robert Louis Stevenson

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

