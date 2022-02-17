Obituary | Lonny Paul Morgan

Lonny Paul Morgan was born July 13, 1968 in Hawthorne, California to Betty Jo and Chester Theodore Morgan IV. Lonny went to school and grew up in Orem, Utah and later graduate from Hesperia High, California in 1987. Lonny and his family moved to Kingman in 1988.

Lonny was always very active, participating in Boy Scouts of America when he was young and at the time of his passing, was employed by Loves Tire Retreading Factory. He was a very hard-working man and a joy to work. Lonny loved to go fishing and ride motorcycles but more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Lonny is preceded in the death by his mother; Betty Jo Viklund. He was survived by daughter Valicity Morgan Plumley, 29; son Tyler Morgan, 28; brother Darron Morgan; sister Ellie Bullock; three granddaughters, two nieces and two nephews, all of which are from Kingman.

Lonny was loved by all who had the chance to know him. He will be truly missed.

A celebration of life in honor of Lonny Morgan will be held at Journey Church, 3782 N Bank St. ,Kingman, AZ 86409 on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 2 p.m.