OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Lonny Paul Morgan

Lonny Paul Morgan

Lonny Paul Morgan

Originally Published: February 17, 2022 5:38 p.m.

Lonny Paul Morgan was born July 13, 1968 in Hawthorne, California to Betty Jo and Chester Theodore Morgan IV. Lonny went to school and grew up in Orem, Utah and later graduate from Hesperia High, California in 1987. Lonny and his family moved to Kingman in 1988.

Lonny was always very active, participating in Boy Scouts of America when he was young and at the time of his passing, was employed by Loves Tire Retreading Factory. He was a very hard-working man and a joy to work. Lonny loved to go fishing and ride motorcycles but more than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Lonny is preceded in the death by his mother; Betty Jo Viklund. He was survived by daughter Valicity Morgan Plumley, 29; son Tyler Morgan, 28; brother Darron Morgan; sister Ellie Bullock; three granddaughters, two nieces and two nephews, all of which are from Kingman.

Lonny was loved by all who had the chance to know him. He will be truly missed.

A celebration of life in honor of Lonny Morgan will be held at Journey Church, 3782 N Bank St. ,Kingman, AZ 86409 on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State