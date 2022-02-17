Suns edge Rockets for 7th straight win

PHOENIX – Even without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns did what they've done pretty much every time they've taken the court this year.

Win a basketball game.

Depending on the status of Paul's right hand, the Suns might have to figure out more ways to win without their star point guard following the All-Star break.

Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton added 23 and the NBA-leading Suns extended their winning streak to seven games, rallying after Paul was hurt and then ejected to beat the Houston Rockets 124-121 on Wednesday.

Phoenix improved to 48-10 heading into the All-Star break, but the main concern was the status of Paul’s hand. The 12-time All-Star was angry after getting his right hand jammed on a pass and argued for the first technical.

He then bumped into referee J.T. Orr a few seconds later, which earned the second technical. Paul left the court holding his right hand but it was unclear if the injury was serious. There was no official update after the game, though Yahoo! Sports reported he was scheduled for an MRI Thursday.

Paul's injury was a disconcerting development in the last game before the break. It's one of the few things that's gone wrong for the Suns so far this season, who have rolled through much of their schedule.

“I thought we'd be pretty good because of continuity,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “But I didn't see this many wins. I don't think on any team I've been on – coach or player – I've ever won this many games. I told the guys that — you have to relish it.”

Booker said Paul was “fine” during the postgame press conference and didn't expect the injury to hold his backcourt teammate out of the All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday.

The teams combined for 43 free throws in a foul-filled first half — 22 for the Rockets and 21 for the Suns.

TIP-INS

Suns: Booker made a one-handed 90-footer at the end of the first quarter. Unfortunately for Phoenix, it was a few moments after the buzzer. ... Hosted a sellout crowd for a 16th straight game.

