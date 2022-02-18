OFFERS
Arizona State rolls over Oregon with big second half, 81-57

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 18, 2022 9:35 a.m.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Jalen Graham, DJ Horne and Kimani Lawrence combined for 38 second-half points when Arizona State raced away from Oregon for an 81-57 win Thursday night.

Graham finished with 18 points and Horne, Lawrence and Marreon Jackson had 16 each for the Sun Devils (9-15, 5-9 Pac-12), who shot 57%, made 9 of 20 3-attempts and outrebounded the Ducks 40-29.

Arizona State posted its first regular-season sweep of Oregon since the 2010-2011 season. Jay Heath's 3-pointer with 11 seconds left in overtime gave the Sun Devils a 69-67 win in Eugene on Dec. 5. But Thursday night's game was nothing like that one with ASU building a double-digit lead three minutes into the second half that it would maintain and expand.

Will Richardson scored 12 points and Eric Williams Jr. 11 for Oregon (17-9, 10-5), which came into the game tied for second with USC after having won 11 of its last 13 games, including five of the past six. The Ducks shot just 35%, making only 5 of 26 from the arc.

After falling behind by 19, four straight turnovers helped Oregon go on an 8-0 run and get back within 11 with 11:18 remaining. ASU responded by outscoring the Ducks 21-6 over seven minutes for a 26-point bulge.

Jackson made 4 of 5 from the arc and scored all 16 his points in the first half to lead Arizona State to a 36-30 lead.

Oregon is at No. 3 Arizona on Saturday. Arizona State is host to Oregon State on Saturday.

