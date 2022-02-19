COVID-19 claims lives of 20 Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – Even as the number of new infections decreases, COVID-19 continues to exact a heavy toll on the elderly population of Mohave County.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health revealed Thursday, Feb. 17 that the coronavirus killed 20 more county residents over the age of 59, while 149 more residents have been infected. The county’s semi-weekly report covered the three-day between noon on Monday, Feb. 14.

While cases have been declining, but deaths, which typically occur about two weeks after an infection, are rising again.

The Kingman medical service area suffered seven more deaths and 64 new cases – the most of the county’s four medical service areas – in the report. The newly deceased included three age 90 or older, two ages 70-79, and one each ages 60-69 and 80-89.

The Bullhead City service area logged the most new deaths during the reporting period with 10. There were three victims each ages 70-79 and 80-89, and two each ages 50-59 and 60-69.

Lake Havasu’s service areas experienced three deaths – two ages 80-89 and one age 70-79.

More than half of the new Kingman cases were logged in the age groups over 50, which have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Kingman service area, which leads the county in both cases and deaths, again led the county in new cases with 64, followed by 45 in Bullhead City, 22 in Lake Havasu County, six in the communities in the Arizona Strip and three in undetermined areas of the county.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Mohave County after a record-setting January in which more than 11,500 new cases were recorded.

While the county remains a high-transmission area – the number of new cases had doubled for three consecutive weeks before declining to 883 cases and 25 deaths logged in the week ending Feb. 10 – cases are now down dramatically with 479 reported in the week ending on Feb. 17.

Mohave County’s dismal vaccination rate has contributed to the surge in new cases. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 45.9% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 69.3% vaccination rate logged statewide. Nearly half of county residents – 95,149 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 332 coronavirus deaths.

It is followed by Bullhead City with 301, Lake Havasu City with 236, Golden Valley with 81, Fort Mohave with 98 and Mohave Valley with 35. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 14,691 cases in Kingman, 12,310 in Bullhead City, 12,199 cases in Lake Havasu City, 4,215 in Fort Mohave, 2,605 in Golden Valley, 1,807 in Mohave Valley and 757 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 327 cases in Topock, 257 in Dolan Springs, 126 in Meadview and 122 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.1 years, while the average patient is 44.7 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.3%, meaning 23 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 23.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 50,730 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 56,268 cases in the county. The county counts 1,176 deaths, while the state reports 1,350. County health officials say 36,322 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Feb. 16 revealed an 8% (90/1,081) positivity rate for Mohave County.

The county’s positivity rate was 9% (71/753) on Friday, Feb. 11; 32% (213/675) on Saturday, Feb. 12; 29% (99/347) on Monday, Feb. 14; 15% (76/514) on Tuesday, Feb. 15; and 5% (61/1,180) on Wednesday Feb. 15.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 390,866 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15.6% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Feb. 19 AZDHS was reporting 105 additional deaths and 2,739 new cases from 27,743 tests for a positivity rate of 10%. More than 1,965,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 27,618 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 78 million confirmed cases and 934,464 deaths the morning of Saturday, Feb. 19.