Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 19
Kingman diet tip of the week: The best of the weight-loss plans

Eunice Mesick

Eunice Mesick, Health & Wellness Writer
Originally Published: February 19, 2022 5:37 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, February 19, 2022 6:16 PM

You may have heard yourself say ‘I only have a few pounds to lose so I will try this diet that I saw in a magazine or maybe I will try this diet pill.’

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Did it work or do you now find yourself with those same few pounds plus a few more? You might be wondering what to do next?

Skipping meals doesn’t work and will probably cause us to be so hungry by our next meal that we may either start grazing, slip in extra snacks or just overeat at the next meal.

It is important to balance protein, carbohydrates and fat in our meals. For example, at breakfast we can consume eggs, whole grain toast and margarine. For a snack fruit, nuts and yogurt. For lunch or dinner meals we can have a portion of lean protein, a side of high fiber veggies, and a good starch choice like baked potato with skin, brown rice or corn. Don’t forget to drink water! Water has natural appetite suppressing qualities, which is one reason why fruits and vegetables help us feel fuller because they consist primarily of water.

The best diet plans teach us how to eat right long-term, so that we can reach our weight loss goals and maintain our weight loss success. Diet Center programs do just this, by teaching us about food groups, healthy choices and healthy portion sizes. As you lose weight, you familiarize yourself with nutritious foods, you learn what a balanced meal plan consists of, you learn portion sizing and you develop the eating behaviors that will help you be at your ideal weight. Diet Center also offers Stabilization and Maintenance Programs that take you steps further by incorporating more everyday food selections. Also, you are put on a Maintenance meal plan that you can follow for lifelong weight management, and are provided support and encouragement to maintain the healthy eating behavior you learned. On your Diet Center weight loss and maintenance programs you can experience weight loss success for life!

Exercise is also important to weight loss and weight management success. As you may already know that muscle burns fat and calories, so we can benefit from building muscle and or protecting the muscle we have from natural loss as we age. Did you know that a researcher at Tufts University found in a study that women who followed a weight loss program along with doing weight-training exercises lost 44% more body fat than women who followed a diet without weight training? Exercise is encouraged while following a Diet Center weight loss program.

If you are having a hard time reaching the goals that you may have set for yourself about eight or nine weeks ago, please call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by Diet Center at 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.

