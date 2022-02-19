OFFERS
Kingman, Mohave County offices closed Monday

Mohave County and City of Kingman offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 19, 2022 5:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman, as well as Mohave County, offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 21 in observance of Presidents Day.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday, Feb. 21. Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late, according to a press release.

The solid waste pick-up schedule is free to download or print at cityofkingman.gov and they will always be up-to-date on holiday schedule changes.

Kingman Area Regional Transit (KART) will also not operate Monday, Feb. 21, but will return to normal operating hours Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The City of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park Advisory Commission meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 instead of Monday, Feb. 21 due to the holiday.

The meeting will still be held at the county Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

