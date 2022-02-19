Mohave County geology: All about slot canyons

For me, slot canyons conjure up the vision of narrow sandstone passageways in Utah’s famous red sandstone country. However, Mohave County also has its slot canyons. For the uninitiated, slots are narrow canyons with vertical walls that can be hiked or, if wide enough, driven through before opening up to a more typical wash.

One of the most famous slot canyons is the “Narrows” in Zion National Park. We hiked it a few summers ago as it was on our daughter’s bucket list and wanted to get it done before our granddaughter went off to college. The hike was great and we sloshed our way in the knee-deep river with towering red-sandstone cliffs on either side. There’s not much surface water in Mohave County but there are several slot canyons where there’s a trickle of water to make it fun. To find most of the slot canyons discussed in this column, use the instructions in the book, 4 Wheel Drive Roads of Mohave County, available at the Powerhouse Visitor’s Center or Google them on the internet.

The first slot canyon that comes to mind is Pass Canyon in the Black Mountains. It’s just wide enough for a narrow vehicle to drive through, and there’s some rock-crawling so it’s a technical 4x4 drive. The BLM has a sign at the opening to the slot warning of possible vehicle damage. The geology is spectacular with rocks bleached white by the acidic hydrothermal fluids that were active when the Silver Creek Caldera was formed.

A jeep can be driven through several narrow parts of the wash until the beginnings of a very narrow section and then one has to look for the exit road and head back. I’ve heard that narrow ATVs can continue in the narrowest section of the canyon but I haven’t driven beyond that point so I’m not sure how much farther you can go. In the spring there’s always a small stream of water, especially on the rock-crawling section.

Kaiser Springs Canyon is one of my favorite areas. There’s so much geology to see. It can be hiked, starting at the Kaiser Springs Bridge on Highway 93, south of Wikieup, or driven by taking the 4-wheel drive road that goes to the right (SW) about a quarter-mile before you get to the Kaiser Springs Bridge on 93. The canyon is carved in volcanic rocks of the Kaiser Springs volcanic field. This is the volcanic field that dammed the Big Sandy valley forming a lake. The greenish sediments south of Wikieup were deposited in the lake. Vertebrate fossils of early horses, camels, antelope, beaver, dogs, cats and even bear have been found in the sediments.

Maggie Wash slot is another one that can be driven. This slot is carved in coarse, loosely cemented sediments near Alamo Lake. In places the slot is just wide enough to allow a jeep to squeeze through so better not take a full-sized vehicle or damage is possible. To get to Maggie’s Wash, head south on Alamo Road to Lat/Long 34° 19.56’; -113° 40.10,’ take the jeep trail going east that drops into the main wash and head downstream. Once in the slot, you can’t get lost but best to go with someone who’s familiar with the area. And watch out for flash flooding.

I would be remiss not to mention a beautiful drivable slot to the south of us in Yavapai County; the Box Canyon of the Hassayampa. After rains, you might not be able to enter this slot but when passable, it’s a relaxing, beautiful drive in a sandy wash that narrows to just over jeep width. When we last drove it, there was enough water in the narrowest part of the slot that we made waves that bounced off the slot walls. To get to this slot, start on Rincon Road in north Wickenburg. Continue for a few miles past the private land until reaching a BLM staging area. From there, drop in the wash, head up stream and have fun.

For the hiking and climbing enthusiasts, I suggest Dripping Springs in the Black Mountains. To get there drive to the end of Navajo Drive off of Route 66 in Golden Valley. Head north a half-mile and park on the only flat spot. It’s about a mile hike to enter the slot but quite a climb. You might need some ropes and nerves to drop into the slot carved into volcanic tuffs and flows. The last time I was there, there were rickety ladders to help get into the slot and through the rock-choke point that leads to the smooth slot with 80-foot high walls. I don’t trust the ladders and always take a safety line to belay on the way down. When I was a member of Search and Rescue, I helped evacuate a person who’d fallen when a rope broke in Dripping Springs. One rescue is enough.

Other possibilities for those looking for slots to hike include White Rock Canyon and Spooky Slot near Hoover Dam and Crack-in-the-Mountain near Havasu. There’re also numerous slots carved in the coarse sediments along the shores of Lake Mohave.

Slots are great to play in. Geologically, they’re of interest because of how they formed; water being the main culprit but something channeled the force of the water to a narrow course that resulted in a slot canyon. I enjoy the challenge of trying to figure out the cause.