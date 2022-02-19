OFFERS
Mohave County jail detention supervisors promoted

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recently announced promotions made at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. From left are Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty, Sheriff Doug Schuster, Cpl. Ryne Belcher, Sgt. Jason Lowe, Lt. Justin Sharpe and Chief Deputy Dean McKie. (MCSO courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 19, 2022 5:28 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, February 19, 2022 6:18 PM

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that three detention supervisors at the Mohave County jail have received promotions.

MCSO wrote in a news release that Ryne Belcher has been promoted to the rank of corporal, Jason Lowe has been promoted to the rank of sergeant and Justin Sharpe has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

“All three men have demonstrated that they have the knowledge, experience and leadership skills to excel in their new rank at our Adult Detention Facility,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

Sharpe has been employed at the facility since April 2013, and has overseen different responsibilities including support services and training.

Lowe has been employed at the facility since January 2017. Belcher has been employed at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility since April 2020.

