OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County ponders website updates

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider a new logo for the Mohave County Fairgrounds when they meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. (Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider a new logo for the Mohave County Fairgrounds when they meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 19, 2022 5:27 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is set to consider updating the Economic Development website and a new logo for the Mohave County Fairgrounds at its 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the county Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 has placed an item on the agenda dealing with the county’s economic development efforts. That item will see discussion on updating the current content and data available on the Mohave County Economic Development website, as well as the establishment of a resident business retention and expansion program.

Public Works Director Steven Latoski is also set to present to the board a new logo for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, now under county control.

In consent agenda business, supervisors will consider authorizing the usage of $18,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which $1.8 million was awarded to the state’s Crime Victim Compensation Program, for the county’s victim compensation program.

The board may also direct staff to submit an application for an Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant that would be used to purchase two radar guns and two speed trailers for use at Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park.

Supervisors may also approve a $30,000 contingency transfer from the janitorial fund to secure temporary custodial crews, as there is reportedly an “ongoing absence” of multiple county custodians due to health reasons.

Also set for supervisors’ consideration Tuesday is the utilization of cooperative contracts for the purchase of multiple vehicles for the Parks and Public Works departments.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State