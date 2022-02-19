Mohave County ponders website updates

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is set to consider updating the Economic Development website and a new logo for the Mohave County Fairgrounds at its 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the county Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 has placed an item on the agenda dealing with the county’s economic development efforts. That item will see discussion on updating the current content and data available on the Mohave County Economic Development website, as well as the establishment of a resident business retention and expansion program.

Public Works Director Steven Latoski is also set to present to the board a new logo for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, now under county control.

In consent agenda business, supervisors will consider authorizing the usage of $18,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which $1.8 million was awarded to the state’s Crime Victim Compensation Program, for the county’s victim compensation program.

The board may also direct staff to submit an application for an Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant that would be used to purchase two radar guns and two speed trailers for use at Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park.

Supervisors may also approve a $30,000 contingency transfer from the janitorial fund to secure temporary custodial crews, as there is reportedly an “ongoing absence” of multiple county custodians due to health reasons.

Also set for supervisors’ consideration Tuesday is the utilization of cooperative contracts for the purchase of multiple vehicles for the Parks and Public Works departments.