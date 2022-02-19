Mohave County receives federal money for nonprofits

KINGMAN – Mohave County Emergency Management will administer two phases of federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to assist local nonprofit efforts.

The county wrote in a news release that it was granted $357,372. Allocations to local recipient organizations will be determined through an application process for Mohave County nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government agencies providing emergency services.

Organizations may apply for funding from both phases, but must complete and submit applications for each phase individually. They must provide one of the following services: food, shelter, rental assistance or utility assistance.

EFSP funds are supplemental and may not exceed 49% of a program budget. The money is not intended to substitute for other program funds or to start new programs, nor are they to be held or reserved for future use. The spending period began Nov. 1, 2021, according to the county.

Prior to submitting an application, applicants are asked to review www.efsp.unitedway.org to familiarize themselves with funding guidelines, requirements, practices and reporting expectations.

“Organizations with the greatest ability to maximize funding against program impact are preferred,” the county continued. “Organizations with known EFSP compliance issues from any previous phase may not apply for new funding until all compliance issues are resolved.”

Applying organizations must be a nonprofit or an agency of government, and not be debarred or suspended from receiving federal funding. Additional requirements can be found at https://bit.ly/3LEOCpb.

Due to this year’s timeline, Mohave County Emergency Management staff and reviewers will be unable to provide additional time after application submission for applicants to clarify, complete or revise submissions. Submitted applications must meet the identified criteria and include the required attachments by the application deadline – 4 p.m. Feb. 28 – to be considered for funding. Applications should be sent electronically to tarkoj@mohave.gov.

The board will hold a meeting open to the public to allocate EFSP funds at 11 a.m. March 3. The meeting will be hosted by the Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management.

Questions regarding the application process or meeting should be forwarded to Jazmyne Tarkowski of Mohave County Emergency Management at tarkoj@mohave.gov. If your group has not previously applied for EFSP Funding, contact Tarkowski for additional reference materials and to be set up in the system prior to submitting an application.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3LEOCpb.