Obituary | Jolene Kay Miller

Jolene Kay Miller, 63, of Kingman, unexpectedly but peacefully left this world the evening of Feb. 10, 2022, at the Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care.



She was born April 30, 1958 in Provo, Utah to Jack Corbin and Sylvia Brown, and was a longtime resident of Kingman.

Jolene had many jobs throughout her life, starting her career as an HR Specialist while attending cosmetology school. After completing school, she was the manager of her local Supercuts, later venturing into waitressing and ended her working years as a truck driver where she was able to fulfill her dream of traveling throughout the U.S.

Jolene’s true passions in life were her children and grandchildren. She loved her children, but she found the most joy in watching her grandbabies grow and snuggling with them on the couch, where she introduced them to her love of true crime and reality TV, while eating crazy snacks, like cereal with jelly.

She lived life her way – loud and never ashamed. While some disagreed, she always followed her heart, and loved fiercely and loyally. There was never a shortage of “I love you’s” from her, but she certainly deserved more “I love you’s” from us.

Mom, we loved you every d, and now, we will also miss you every day.

Jolene is survived by her four children, Jason Fontes, Jennifer Leiter (Jason), James Miller (Kayla) and Jessica Yazel (Mason); three siblings, Larry Corbin, Jacque Blancarte and Janelle Arellano; as well as seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and her significant other of many years, Paul Haynes.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lingenfelter Center for Alzheimer’s Care in Jolene’s memory.

