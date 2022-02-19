OFFERS
Pediatrician Dr. Michael Vieira joins KRMC Joshua Tree Pediatrics

Dr. Michael Vieira (KRMC photo)

Originally Published: February 19, 2022 5:31 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, February 19, 2022 6:17 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Michael Vieira to Joshua Tree Pediatrics.

KRMC wrote in a news release that as a pediatrician, Vieira provides primary care, including well child visits and care for acute and chronic illness, for children from birth to early adulthood.

He graduated magna cum laude from Avalon University School of Medicine in Willemstad, Curaçao. and completed his residency in pediatrics at SUNY Downstate Health in Brooklyn, New York.

“In his approach to patient care, Vieira takes time to involve both the patient and their family, and address any concerns they have,” KRMC wrote, adding that Vieira believes it is important to listen and connect with patients to create a trusting relationship between the patient and doctor.

“I believe everyone needs a fair chance to see a doctor and have their health prioritized,” Vieira said, noting his passion for improving health throughout the community.

To make an appointment for your child, call Joshua Tree Pediatrics at 928-681-8706.

