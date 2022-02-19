Rants and Raves | Feb. 20, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Laura Pritchett Writers on the Range Feb. 17 column: Our border with Mexico teems with contradictions – Another liberal out-of-state viewpoint. Many of these “contradictions” could be resolved by simply enforcing the law. These people this liberal worries so much about are coming to America illegally. Migrate legally – problem solved.

Sandy Hook “Cash Cow” rant – How insensitive and reprehensible to suggest the deaths of innocent children are a “Cash Cow” to their families. These families want to save other children from mass shootings, and other families from unimaginable pain and suffering. Money is not the point!

Sex offender and non-registered crime watch vehicle story – Send the sex offender back south of the border.