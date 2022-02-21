OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 22
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office respond to fatal aircraft crash

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal plane crash on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Triangle Park in White Hills, Arizona. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 21, 2022 11:57 a.m.

WHITE HILLS - A Nevada man died when he crashed his airplane along Arizona Highway 93 near Dolan Springs.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a fatal plane crash at Triangle Airpark in White Hills, Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. White Hills is 12.5 miles northwest of Dolan Springs.

According to a news release from MCSO, the MCSO Communication Center received multiple calls of a plane crash. Deputies responded to the location and observed a single engine Cessna and debris scattered at the airpark close to Highway 93.

The pilot and sole occupant of the plane was declared deceased at the scene scene and has been identified as Richard Dennis Moynihan, 73 of Boulder City, Nevada.

The scene was secured and the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board, were notified and will be conducting the investigation.

