Windy, snowy weather expected Monday through Wednesday in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Hang onto your hats, and get your winter coats out.

According to the National Weather Service, there will be a wind advisory in effect until 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21, and a winter storm watch from 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 until 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Dust Storm Warning at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, stating that motorists should be prepared for a “sudden drop to zero visibility.”

The NWS also predicts that rain showers are likely from 11 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with snow showers to follow. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Less than one inch of snow is predicted.

Snow showers are also likely the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 23, when there will be a low of 23 degrees. New snow accumulations are expected to be less than one-inch in depth.

Windy weather is expected throughout the forecast period, with gusts as high as 33 mph on Monday and Tuesday, and 23 mph on Wednesday, Feb. 23, when the chance of precipitation is 70%.