Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 23
Benefactors donate $26K to Kingman ‘Catch It Early’ program

The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation received more than $26,000 last year from five local businesses and organizations for The Catch It Early program, which is focused on detecting breast cancer before it spreads. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 3:59 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 22, 2022 5:44 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation is extending its gratitude to five local businesses whose donations totaled $26,200 to the KRMC Catch It Early program in 2021.

KRMC wrote in a news release that American Woodmark, Desert De Oro Foods, The Human Bean, The Kingsmen and Martin Swanty donated a combined total of more than $26,200 to the program last year.

The Catch It Early program is focused on detecting breast cancer before it spreads, when treatment is most effective.

“Through the KRMC Catch It Early Program, all women aged 40 and over who live in Mohave County can receive a free, no out-of-pocket cost, yearly screening mammogram at KRMC,” the hospital wrote, adding that mammograms are the best tests to find breast cancer, saving “many thousands of lives each year.”

If a mammogram result is abnormal, the program also helps to cover additional diagnostic testing and breast health services for uninsured and underinsured women who qualify.

“With the generous support of this community, KRMC’s Catch It Early program provided breast health services for thousands of Mohave County women in 2021,” the release continued. “Of 7,512 screening mammograms performed at KRMC last year, 110 resulted in a breast cancer diagnosis.”

Teri Williams, program director, said the program is “incredibly grateful” for the support from community organizations.

“We want to be sure that every woman in Mohave County has access to the breast health services they need,” she said. “Together, we’re saving many lives from breast cancer.”

For more information or to schedule a monogram, visit https://www.azkrmc.com/community/catch-it-early-program or call 928-692-2727.

