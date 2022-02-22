Changes in the offing for Mohave County bighorn hunts

KINGMAN – Sportsmen planning to apply for a desert bighorn sheep tag in Mohave County this year may be surprised to see some changes that the Region 3 office of the Arizona Game and Fish Department is proposing.

I recently attended a video conference meeting with members of the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society that was put on by members of the Region 3 office.

Brandon Foley was in charge of the meeting and he outlined some of the changes that are being proposed for this year, based upon last year’s hunt and previous survey results.

Foley noted that in 2021 all 16 sheep hunters in this region harvested their once-in-a-lifetime-ram, and that overall, hunters were pleased with their hunts. Hunters spent from one day (Unit 16A) to 24 days (Units 9/10) in pursuit of their rams.

There are two species of sheep in Arizona – desert and Rocky Mountain – and sportsmen are allowed to take one of each species. The Rocky Mountain species are located in central and eastern Arizona. In Mohave County we have only desert bighorn sheep.

This year, because of the drought coupled with the lack of reproduction, as well as the effects of a strain of pneumonia that has devastated the sheep herds in Mohave County, sheep tags will be reduced, and several units will be consolidated.

In game management units 9 and 10, there will be a reduction of one sheep tag each for 2022. In 2021 there were two hunts with one tag each for each hunt in these units, but this year there will be only one hunt and one tag. In units 15A-B East a single tag will be issued.

The hunt is set for Nov. 1-31. Unit 15B West will stay with a single tag with hunt dates of Dec. 1-31.

In Unit 15C, no longer will the unit be split into north and south sub-units. This year, there will be a consolidation of 15C North and 15C South, and there will be a reduction of one tag only for that unit. Hunt dates will be from Dec. 1-31.

Unit 15D, which has historically been the most productive sheep unit in Region 3, had previously been split into north and south sub-units. This year the two sub-units will be combined, and there will be a reduction of two tags.

Unit 16A will still have two tags for the hunt in 2022, as will units 16A South/18B.

Erin Butler also reported on the proposed water projects for Region 3 and Foley spoke of the results of a recent sheep capture in Unit 16A. The sheep – nine rams and 16 ewes – were captured and tested for disease.

Foley also outlined the units and numbers of hours that will be flown on sheep surveys in 2022. Units 15B West, 15C and 15D will have a total of 44 hours of helicopter flight time allocated for sheep surveys.

Butler also spoke about the good working relationship that this region has with the Bureau of Land Management.

Foley noted that the estimated feral burro population for the Black Mountains is 2,500-plus while the authorized management level is 461.

Butler noted that some of the issues facing BLM and the burro numbers is that many of the feral burros are in areas where they would be difficult if not impossible to catch.

If you have any questions, you can call Foley or Butler at the Region 3 office at 928-692-7700.