Lloyd using lessons learned at Gonzaga to lead Arizona

Gonzaga has made two trips to the national championship game, annually beats the nation's top programs in nonconference games and wins more consistently than any other program.

Even with all their success, there's still a corner of college basketball fans who insist the Zags are overrated, a product of Mark Few's system and a weak conference.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd is proving that system works just fine at a major-conference program.

Leaning on the playbook he helped Few create in Spokane, Lloyd has molded Arizona into a dominating team his first season in the desert.

Arizona is dominating the Pac-12 Conference and moved up to No. 2 in this week's AP Top 25 – right behind Few's Zags.

"Weird, cool, awesome — I’m proud of those guys, they’ve got a great team,” Lloyd said. “They’re family and I think they’re happy for us.”

Gonzaga (23-2, 12-0 West Coast Conference) has put together another dominating season, clinching its 10th straight WCC title with a pair of wins last week.

The Zags are winning games by an average of 27 points per WCC game, one of the most dominating conference seasons in the last 25 years, according to KemPom.com.

Gonzaga was the unanimous No. 1 in the poll released Monday and can wrap up an undefeated WCC season with wins at San Francisco and No. 23 Saint Mary's this week.

“They could win the whole thing,” Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar said after an 86-66 loss to Gonzaga last week.

“They have size, they have scoring ability, they can guard,” he added.

So can Arizona.

The Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) are third nationally with 84.8 points per game — Gonzaga leads at 89.5 — and leads Division I averaging 20.4 assists.

Arizona enters this week with a 2 1/2-game lead over No. 16 Southern California with conference games against Utah and Colorado coming up.