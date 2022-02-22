Mohave County issues 7 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 17:

– J K J Electric Inc: 1906 E. Phoenix Drive., Kingman; new 100 AMP subpanel inside ext. Garage

– Parrish Vaugn & Mary A: Kingman; electric to well only 100 AMPS

– Guthrie Donald Trustee: Kingman; demo of ext house

– A to Z Refrigeration LLC: 303 S. Horn Road, Kingman; HVAC, replace 2.5 york package unit 14 seer on MH, ground level

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service: 3143 E. Lake Drive, Kingman; gas meter relocation

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 17:

– Christopher & Kia Moore: 3830 Newport Cove, Kingman; awnings; $104.20

– Starnes, Wade & Denise: 2070 Comanche Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $553.16

– Morehouse, Russell A & Novi D: 2308 Hop Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $599.36

– Havasu Solar: 3748 Cinch Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Eco Management Systems: 120 E. Spring St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Eco Management Systems: 970 Gardencrest Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Freedom Forever- Bond Exempt: 2435 Natalie St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Cantrell Development INC: 2100 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,615.25

– Cantrell Development INC: 2094 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $6,615.25

– Forty Four Construction: 3399 N. Apache St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,374.17

– Long’s Construction, LLC: 2825 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; new SFR; $9,418.29

– Innovative Pools & Underground: 2913 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; pool; $928.87

– Baron Landscape & Pools LLC: 4360 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,045.52

– JDM Remodel Construction LLC: 2848 Colorado Ave., Kingman; remodel; $728.89

– Tuff Shed, Inc: 3427 Karen Ave., Kingman; storage shed; $368.36

The City of Kingman issued the following business license for the week ending Feb. 17:

– Ogden Enterprises: 3860 North Highway 66, Kingman; transport service

– Aero Automatic Sprinkler Company: 21605 N. Central Ave., Phoenix; fire sprinkler service

– PNC Bank, NA: 3320 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; bank

– Herrero Enterprises Inc. DBA Pallets Plus: 2890 Mountain Trail Road, Kingman; retail trade

– Sew Fine Sewing Machine & Vacuum Repair: 4030 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; appliance repair

– EJS Magazines & Clips & Guns Accs: 3531 N. Moore St. 1, Kingman; sporting goods

– Design by Draykos: 6441 N. Crista Drive, Kingman; arts & crafts

– Elite Fabrication: 1802 Miami Ave., Kingman; fabrication & welding

– The Bare Kitty: 2116 Stockton Hill Road Suite F, Kingman; personal services assistance

– Nexus Alarm & Suppression: 6100 S. Maple Ave.,Tempe; alarm systems

– Betsy’s Studio Off 66: 112 E. Spring St., Kingman; jewelry