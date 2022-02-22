Obituary | David Blythe

David Blythe, a longtime resident of Kingman, and a current resident of Holbrook, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2022, at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer.

David was born on July 25, 1956, in Fontana, California. David was preceded in death by his mother, Irma Hallam. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Blythe; son, Christopher Kett; and younger brother, Richard Hallam of Escondido, California.

David served in the U.S. Navy as a jet mechanic aboard the USS Oriskany and USS Franklin D Roosevelt from 1974-1980. David was the manager at the Department of Economic Security, JOB Service Office in Kingman and served Mohave and LaPaz counties, prior to his retirement

David loved to work on projects, whether it was yard work, vehicles or building furniture. He loved to hike, bowl, fish, hunt, shoot and explore new places. Everything was about family. He had a heart for South Korea and the ministry he and his wife had for 11 years. He was a devoted husband and father, and family was his first priority. He loved his Church Family at Family Bible Church in Kingman and Calvary Chapel in Holbrook.

Interment and Military Honors will be held on March 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery-Camp Navajo, 14317 Veterans Drive, Bellemont, AZ 86015. Celebration of Life will take place following the service at Olive Garden in Flagstaff for those who would like to join us.

Arrangements were entrusted to Owens Livingston Mortuary in Holbrook, Arizona.