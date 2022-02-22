OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Feb. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | David Blythe

David Blythe

David Blythe

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 5:30 p.m.

David Blythe, a longtime resident of Kingman, and a current resident of Holbrook, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 10, 2022, at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer.

David was born on July 25, 1956, in Fontana, California. David was preceded in death by his mother, Irma Hallam. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Blythe; son, Christopher Kett; and younger brother, Richard Hallam of Escondido, California.

David served in the U.S. Navy as a jet mechanic aboard the USS Oriskany and USS Franklin D Roosevelt from 1974-1980. David was the manager at the Department of Economic Security, JOB Service Office in Kingman and served Mohave and LaPaz counties, prior to his retirement

David loved to work on projects, whether it was yard work, vehicles or building furniture. He loved to hike, bowl, fish, hunt, shoot and explore new places. Everything was about family. He had a heart for South Korea and the ministry he and his wife had for 11 years. He was a devoted husband and father, and family was his first priority. He loved his Church Family at Family Bible Church in Kingman and Calvary Chapel in Holbrook.

Interment and Military Honors will be held on March 1, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery-Camp Navajo, 14317 Veterans Drive, Bellemont, AZ 86015. Celebration of Life will take place following the service at Olive Garden in Flagstaff for those who would like to join us.

Arrangements were entrusted to Owens Livingston Mortuary in Holbrook, Arizona.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State