Resident batman Scott Preston springs for Kingman movie tickets

KINGMAN – So, how long has it been since somebody asked you out to a movie?

A Kingman businessman is extending that invitation to the entire town.

Scott Preston of Preston Investments has purchased 135 tickets to opening night of the new Batman movie and would like to share them with the community, according to a news release.

The movie opens on Thursday, March 3. The tickets are available for the 7 p.m. show at the Brenden Theatres Kingman 4, 4055 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.

Tickets will be distributed at Preston Investments at 4345 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman on a first-come, first-served basis from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 and again on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets will only be given to those present at the time of the pick-up.