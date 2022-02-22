Winter weather advisory in effect for the Kingman area

KINGMAN – Winter’s not over.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in the Kingman area through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. Accumulations of one-to-three inches of snow are possible down to 3,000 feet in elevation, according to the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas. Wind gusts of up 35 mph are also forecast.

NWS warns of hazardous driving conditions throughout the area and possible travel delays on Interstate 40.

The storm was expected to start with scattered showers before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, and snow or rain until 1 a.m., before turning over to snow. The chance of precipitation overnight was listed at 70%.

On Wednesday snow showers are likely, mainly before 11 a.m., NWS reports. South-southwest winds 0f 17-20 mph are forecast, with gusts to 30 mph.

The high temperature on Wednesday is expected to reach 43 degrees, before falling to 24 degrees overnight. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the 60s over the weekend.

“As we prepare for potential winter weather, Kingman residents are encouraged to stay home,” the Kingman Police Department wrote in a news release. “If you must drive, please allow extra drive time, be patient, and drive cautiously. Expect roads to be slippery with snow and ice.”