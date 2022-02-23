OFFERS
Kelly airs 1st ad of 2022 re-election campaign

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) began airing Wednesday the first ad of his re-election campaign as he looks to repeat his 2020 victory. Kelly is shown at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Kingman in July. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 23, 2022 11:51 a.m.

PHOENIX - Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly began airing Wednesday the first ad of his re-election campaign as he looks to repeat his 2020 victory in this year's much tougher political environment for Democrats.

Kelly's ad highlights his family's humble finances growing up and paints “too many politicians” as out of touch with the financial struggles facing Americans. It also highlights his background as a Navy pilot and astronaut.

“I know Arizona families are working hard to get by right now,” Kelly says in the ad, clad in the signature black T-shirt he wore in his 2020 advertising. “And that’s why I won’t give up on getting our economy back on track and lowering everyday costs.”

Rising prices for everything from food to gas look to be a liability for Kelly and other Democrats on the ballot this year.

The Arizona Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country, central to Democrats' hopes of holding onto their slim Senate majority.

Kelly's campaign said the ad will air in the Phoenix and Tucson broadcast markets. A shorter spot will run on digital platforms statewide.

While the ad marks the first official spending by Kelly's own campaign, outside groups have kept the airwaves flush with ads praising or targeting both Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

