Snowfall closed roads to Hualapai Mountains, Interstate 40 segments in northern Arizona

KINGMAN - A storm dropping heavy snow in parts of Arizona's high country hampered travel and closed schools in some areas Wednesday.

In Mohave County, the city of Kingman experienced heavy overnight rains, but the snow that feel melted quickly and did not accumulate.

County-owned Hualapai Mountain Road and DW Ranch Road to the Hualapai Mountains were closed overnight due to snowfall, but were expected to reopen by Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning extending into Wednesday evening for an area stretching from Flagstaff to Show Low and including the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau and the White Mountains.

Expected maximum snow accumulations into Thursday in higher elevations ranged up to 14 inches.

Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed Wednesday east of Kingman and Ash Fork with traffic being rerouted onto other highways, the state Department of Transportation said.

Portions of State Route 87, a major route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona, were closed between Payson and Winslow, the department said.

Schools were closed in several communities, including Flagstaff where Northern Arizona University delayed opening its campus until 10 a.m., canceling all classes before that time.

Flagstaff and Coconino County officials said plows were keeping roads open but warned of icy and snow-packed conditions and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, rain fell in some desert areas, including parts of metro Phoenix.

