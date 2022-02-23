OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Snowfall closed roads to Hualapai Mountains, Interstate 40 segments in northern Arizona

Snow is shown on the Hualapai Mountains above Kingman in this photo taken the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Kingman Miner photo)

Snow is shown on the Hualapai Mountains above Kingman in this photo taken the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 23. (Kingman Miner photo)

Originally Published: February 23, 2022 11:48 a.m.

KINGMAN - A storm dropping heavy snow in parts of Arizona's high country hampered travel and closed schools in some areas Wednesday.

In Mohave County, the city of Kingman experienced heavy overnight rains, but the snow that feel melted quickly and did not accumulate.

County-owned Hualapai Mountain Road and DW Ranch Road to the Hualapai Mountains were closed overnight due to snowfall, but were expected to reopen by Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service had issued a winter storm warning extending into Wednesday evening for an area stretching from Flagstaff to Show Low and including the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau and the White Mountains.

Expected maximum snow accumulations into Thursday in higher elevations ranged up to 14 inches.

Eastbound Interstate 40 was closed Wednesday east of Kingman and Ash Fork with traffic being rerouted onto other highways, the state Department of Transportation said.

Portions of State Route 87, a major route between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona, were closed between Payson and Winslow, the department said.

Schools were closed in several communities, including Flagstaff where Northern Arizona University delayed opening its campus until 10 a.m., canceling all classes before that time.

Flagstaff and Coconino County officials said plows were keeping roads open but warned of icy and snow-packed conditions and poor visibility.

Meanwhile, rain fell in some desert areas, including parts of metro Phoenix.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State