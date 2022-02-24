OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Arizona Senate OKs Dem bill creating low-income tax credit

A proposal for a new tax credit for low-income Arizonans that is back by Democrats and Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was approved by the Arizona Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 23. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

A proposal for a new tax credit for low-income Arizonans that is back by Democrats and Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was approved by the Arizona Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 23. (File photo by Howard Fischer/For the Miner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 24, 2022 4:21 p.m.

PHOENIX - A Democratic proposal to create a new tax credit for working low-income Arizonans that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey adopted as part of his budget proposal was approved by the Arizona Senate Wednesday.

The proposal from Sen. Sean Bowie, a Phoenix Democrat, drew support from all 10 of 16 Senate Republicans and all Democrats who voted. The measure now heads to the House for consideration.

Bowie has been optimistic of the bill's chances, noting that it passed the Senate on a 26-3 vote last year before stalling in the House. And he said recently that its inclusion in the governor's new spending plan could sway him to give the budget a rare Democratic vote.

The $74 million plan is the first tax proposal the governor has backed in his eight legislative sessions that specifically aims to benefit lower-income workers. Tax cuts Ducey has championed, including a nearly $2 billion income tax cut passed last year, have instead mainly flowed to businesses or the wealthy.

The Earned Income Tax Credit proposal mirrors the federal credit, which provides refunds to the working poor. It sets the credit at 5% of the federal amount, and the average family would get $128 per year. A family with three children would get more than $300 a year.

The proposal would benefit about 577,000 taxpayers, according to the governor's office. The idea is to provide extra cash to working families who could use the money for food, utilities, gas and other necessities. And Bowie said that money would flow right back into the economy.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State