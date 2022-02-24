Deaths subside, but COVID still claiming elderly lives in Mohave County

KINGMAN – The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County has been in decline, and now deaths appear to be following the same trend.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health, in a report covering the five-day period from noon on Thursday, Feb. 17 through noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22, said 191 new cases were confirmed countywide, but only four deaths were recorded. That compares to 479 new cases and 24 deaths in the week ending at noon on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Kingman, which leads the county in deaths and cases since the beginning of the pandemic, was spared additional deaths in the latest report, with three recorded in the Bullhead City area, and one in the Lake Havasu City area. All of the newly deceased were adult patients over age 50.

Of the 191 new cases, 68 were logged in the Kingman Medical Service area, with nearly half in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the coronavirus deaths in the county over the past two years. There were 13 new local cases ages 70-79, eight ages 80-89, seven ages 50-59 and five ages 60-69.

Another 10 Kingman cases were confirmed in children and teens – five each ages 0-10 and 11-19. There were also nine new local cases ages 40-49, and eight each ages 20-29 and 40-49.

The Bullhead City area recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 77. There were also 43 new cases in the Lake Havasu City area, one in the North County area, and two in undetermined locations in the county.



COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Mohave County after a record-setting January in which more than 11,500 new cases were recorded.

While the county remains a high-transmission area – the number of new cases had doubled for three consecutive weeks before declining to 883 cases and 25 deaths logged in the week ending Feb. 10 – cases are now down dramatically with 479 reported in the week ending on Feb. 17.

Mohave County’s dismal vaccination rate has contributed to the high case count. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 45.9% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 69.5% vaccination rate logged statewide. Nearly half of county residents – 95,149 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 332 coronavirus deaths.

It is followed by Bullhead City with 304, Lake Havasu City with 2,367 Golden Valley with 80, Fort Mohave with 99 and Mohave Valley with 36. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 14,774 cases in Kingman, 12,356 in Bullhead City, 12,243 in Lake Havasu City, 4,235 in Fort Mohave, 2,633 in Golden Valley, 1,823 in Mohave Valley and 764 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 331 cases in Topock, 260 in Dolan Springs, 127 in Meadview and 122 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72 years, while the average patient is 44.8 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.3%, meaning 23 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 23.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 50,959 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 56,739 cases in the county. The county counts 1,181 deaths, while the state reports 1,374. County health officials say 36,434 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Mohave County on Wednesday, Feb. 23 revealed 36 new cases from 1,104 tests for a positivity rate of 3%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 393,433 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15.6% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, Feb. 24 AZDHS was reporting 86 additional deaths and 1,801 new cases from 26,754 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,973,479 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 27,876 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 79 million confirmed cases and 941,962 deaths the morning of Thursday, Feb. 24.

John Hopkins was reporting more than 430 million cases and 5.9 million deaths worldwide as of the morning of Thursday, Feb. 24.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, after the board of supervisors decided to reduce the frequency from daily, and then again from three per week down to twice a week.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov. The free kits are limited to four per household.

Free N95 masks will are also available to the public at pharmacies and community health centers.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.