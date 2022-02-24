Kingman Miner Feb. 24 Adoption Spotlight: Royalette
Originally Published: February 24, 2022 3:44 p.m.
Updated as of Thursday, February 24, 2022 5:42 PM
These are Arizona’s children. Royalette is a sweet and happy girl who loves to laugh, float in the pool and sing along to her favorite songs. She enjoys going to school and loves interacting with her teachers. Get to know Royalette and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.
