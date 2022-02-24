KUSD high school band students make regional honor music festival

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District announced in a news release they had 12 students selected by audition for the 2022 Arizona Music Educators Association's Northwest Arizona High School Regional Honor Music Festival.

Held Saturday, Jan. 22 in Flagstaff, auditions assessed the technical accuracy of over 400 high school musicians through the performance of musical excerpts, memorized scales and sight reading.

The honor music festival performance showcased the region's most talented band, choir and orchestra high school students on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Flagstaff High School.