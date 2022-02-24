OFFERS
KUSD high school band students make regional honor music festival

These students from the Kingman Unified School District band and orchestra programs represented their schools as members of the District 20 Regional Honor Band and Orchestra. Front row from left are Sarah Abraham (KHS Alto Saxophone), Courtney Nguyen (LWHS Flute), Angel Giralde (LWHS Trumpet), Isela Servin (KHS Flute), Lord Egan (LWHS Flute). Second row from left are Van Holwell (KHS Trombone), Isabella Whitton (KHS Flute), Madison Guin (KHS Oboe), Cashlynn Proffit (LWHS Trombone), Emmanuel Rosales (KHS Clarinet), and Scott Custer (LWHS Euphonium). Not pictured is Ben Connell (LWHS Percussion).

Originally Published: February 24, 2022 5:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District announced in a news release they had 12 students selected by audition for the 2022 Arizona Music Educators Association's Northwest Arizona High School Regional Honor Music Festival.

Held Saturday, Jan. 22 in Flagstaff, auditions assessed the technical accuracy of over 400 high school musicians through the performance of musical excerpts, memorized scales and sight reading.

The honor music festival performance showcased the region's most talented band, choir and orchestra high school students on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Flagstaff High School.

