Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 24
Littlefield man arrested for alleged firearms violations

Chad Rhea Sr. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: February 24, 2022 3:48 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, February 24, 2022 5:43 PM

KINGMAN – A Littlefield man was arrested Saturday, Feb. 19 and charged with various firearms offenses.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Chad Rhea Sr., 68, of Littlefield, is accused of Endangerment, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person, and Possession of a Defaced Weapon, all felonies.

MCSO wrote in a news release that deputies responded at 3:22 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 to a reported dispute with a weapon being fired outside a residence in the 200 block of Kaibab West in Littlefield.

The reporting party told deputies that his neighbor, identified as Rhea, had been doing burnouts and speeding down the road. The victim entered Rhea’s property to confront him, when Rhea allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired off a round at the victim’s vehicle.

When deputies arrived at Rhea’s residence, they knocked and announced their presence with no response. As deputies began interviewing neighbors about the dispute, deputies heard what they believed to be another round being fired from inside the residence.

Deputies reportedly retreated for their safety and began making announcements for Rhea to exit. Rhea initially allegedly barricaded himself inside his residence and would not exit as commanded. He reportedly exited about 15 minutes later and was detained without further incident.

A records check revealed Rhea to be a prohibited weapons possessor, MCSO reported. A search warrant was executed on the residence and deputies reportedly recovered four firearms, one of which had a serial number filed off, and a large amount of ammo.

Rhea was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Center. The investigation continues.

