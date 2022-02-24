LWH tops KHS in baseball opener

KINGMAN – On a day fit for ice hockey, Lee Williams opened its high school baseball season with a flurry of hits to bury Kingman 15=5 in six innings.

The Volunteers, under first-year head coach Zachary Smith, pounded out 13 hits and scored four runs in each of the third and fourth innings to erase an early Kingman lead, then cruised to the win under cloudy skies with snow flurries at Kingman High School on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Junior Troy Edwards led the way for Lee Williams going 3-for-5 at the plate with a triple and two singles while scoring three runs and driving in three baserunners. Senior Roman Perea amassed four of Lee Williams’ nine stolen bases.

Seniors Devean Santos and RJ Boslett, and sophomores Nick Kennedy and Dylan Towning, added two hits apiece for the winners. Towning drove in four runs and also drew three bases on balls.

Edwards picked up the win on the mound, going the distance while allowing seven hits and four earned runs.

A youthful Kingman squad got a double, a single, two stolen bases and two runs scored from senior Camaron Haller, as well as two singles from sophomore Gavin Nelson, while senior Lino Barela drove in three runs.

The Volunteers are in action again on Friday at Coronado. The first pitch is at 3:45 p.m.

Kingman will travel to Chino Valley to play the Cougars at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Softball

Kingman 28, Lee Williams 16

KINGMAN – Visting Kingman won a slugfest on a cold and blustery day at Centennial Park, topping Lee Williams 28-6 in a joint high school softball season-opener on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

No statistics were available at the time of this writing.

Kingman plays again at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at Chino Valley, while Lee Wiliams hosts Coronado at 3:45 p.m. on Friday.