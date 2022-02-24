OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Feb. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Migrant fatally shot being detained after escape bid

Customs and Border Protection officials say a migrant who died of gunshot wounds after a weekend encounter with a Border Patrol agent near Douglas was shot while being detained following an escape attempt. A section of border wall is pictured. (Adobe image)

Customs and Border Protection officials say a migrant who died of gunshot wounds after a weekend encounter with a Border Patrol agent near Douglas was shot while being detained following an escape attempt. A section of border wall is pictured. (Adobe image)

ANITA SNOW, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 24, 2022 4:31 p.m.

PHOENIX – Customs and Border Protection officials say a migrant who died of gunshot wounds after a weekend encounter with a Border Patrol agent was shot while being detained following an escape attempt.

A CBP statement released Wednesday said the shooting occurred after two agents from a horse patrol unit responded around 9 p.m. Saturday to reports of migrants detected in a remote, mountainous area about 30 miles northeast of Douglas, Arizona. It was the agency’s most detailed account of what happened.

The fatal shooting comes a month after new CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus was sworn in after a term as police chief in Tucson, where he overhauled the department’s use-of-force policy and pushed for more accountability. Use-of-force issues are among many challenges Magnus faces in his new role.

The CBP said the shooting in the area known as Skeleton Canyon came after the agents apprehended three migrants in the U.S. illegally and spotted a fourth trying to get away.

One agent followed that person downhill into the canyon, “and while taking him into custody discharged his firearm fatally wounding the migrant.” That agent has not been identified.

The agents at the scene called for backup, and another two migrants from the same group were found and detained.

Ricardo Pineda, Mexico’s consulate in Douglas, confirmed Wednesday it has contacted the family of the deceased, a Mexican citizen, and will help as needed. He said authorities have been asked to conduct an investigation that strictly follows the law.

“This is very worrisome for us,” said Pineda. “We are expecting a very thorough investigation on this.”

The Pima County Medical Examiner said an autopsy determined the migrant died from multiple gunshot wounds. It said it would have no more information until the final examination report is released.

The CBP said the shooting is under investigation by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department and the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office and under review by the CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

At the conclusion of a thorough review, this incident will be reviewed by CBP’s National Use of Force Review Board.

Agents have been involved in an increasing number of use-of-force incidents in recent years. During Donald Trump’s final 28 months in office, CBP recorded a monthly average of 50 use-of-force incidents. Under President Joe Biden, incidents increased by 20% to a monthly average of 70.

There also have been more fatalities involving Border Patrol agents, though the number of encounters with migrants has surged at an even higher rate.

Nearly 60 Border Patrol encounters resulted in deaths in 2021, three times as many as in 2019 and four times as many as the decade’s yearly average.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State