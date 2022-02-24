Mohave County sets Kingman health fair for Feb. 25
Updated as of Thursday, February 24, 2022 5:43 PM
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Street Team will conduct a Health Fair in Kingman on Friday, Feb. 25 from noon until 2 p.m.
According to a news release from the county, the Street Team consists of representatives from several Mohave County organizations and agencies.
The event will offer free HIV and HEP C testing, educational materials, swag, and free Narcan, a drug that revives patients experiencing opioid overdoses.
The free event, which is open to the public, will be held at Community Medical Services at 1115 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: