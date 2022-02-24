Mohave County sets Kingman health fair for Feb. 25

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Street Team will conduct a Health Fair in Kingman on Friday, Feb. 25 from noon until 2 p.m.

According to a news release from the county, the Street Team consists of representatives from several Mohave County organizations and agencies.

The event will offer free HIV and HEP C testing, educational materials, swag, and free Narcan, a drug that revives patients experiencing opioid overdoses.

The free event, which is open to the public, will be held at Community Medical Services at 1115 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman.