Obituary | Lavada (Cheney) Henry

Lavada (Cheney) Henry, 94, passed away in her sleep, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Twin Rivers Nursing Home in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Lavada was born Sept. 23, 1927 in Hoxie, Arkansas to Henry James Cheney and Emma Jane Griffith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Johnie William Henry; one son, Tommy Lee Henry; one granddaughter, Tina Jane Porterfield; and two brothers, Earl and Earnest Cheney.

She is survived by her daughter Pamela Jane (Sonny) Porterfield; one sister, Loretta Williams; four grandsons, William L. Porterfield, T J and Paul Henry, and Eddie Price; two granddaughters, Jennifer Henry and Tonya Thompson; plus many special nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Lavada, better known as “Aunt Sis,” was a homemaker and farmer/gardener, who raised chickens and cattle in Arkansas. She loved and enjoyed all her family and they all loved her. She shared her home with many of her relatives, as well as just about anybody needing a place to stay for a while. She really enjoyed cooking and feeding people whether in times of feast or famine. Lavada loved to eat chocolate candy and tried to share it with anybody, especially the neighborhood children who just walked right in and made themselves at home. She loved country music and bought about a million records, tapes and CDs. Well, maybe not a million, but she did log up a million miles riding with her truck driver husband, coast-to-coast, just to be with him and keep him company.

A graveside service and interment will take place at the Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman, Arizona on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at 1 p.m. Online condolences can be made at http://www.atkinsonfuneralhome.com.

Local arrangement are being handled by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home.