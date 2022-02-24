Obituary | Ray Leon Thomas

Ray Leon Thomas – beloved husband, dad, papa and great-papa – went home to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 25, 2022 peacefully with his loving wife by his side.

Ray was born the first of twin boys on May 16, 1935 in Phoenix, Arizona to Ross and Estella Thomas.

In Ray’s 86 years he led a very fulfilling life. In 1953, he joined the Air Force serving in and/or traveling to Texas, Wyoming, Frobisher Bay Baffin Island, New Mexico, New York, all over French Morocco North Africa, Turkey, Greece, Acropolis and the Parthenon, Italy, Spain, France, Alabama, Oklahoma, Goose Bay Labrador, Arizona, the war zone of Vietnam 1968-69, and Northern California. His final base before retirement was Norton AFB in Southern California, where he retired in 1974. His immense talent for portrait painting and art in general was utilized in his final years in the military as an illustrator at Norton, and on occasion he was assigned to paint portraits of generals to be presented to them. During this time, he also taught portrait painting at night school for the Fontana Unified School District. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he was employed by San Bernardino County, California, for a few years as director of the art department. He was dissatisfied with the position; therefore, he decided to become a barber. After meeting his wife Charmaine in 1979 and marrying in 1981, they both started working together as barbers and continued for over 20 years owning barber shops in both Redlands California and Kingman, Arizona. In 2005, they decided to sell their shop and retire.

Between 1982 and 1983, Ray’s love and passion for art drew him to take classes at San Jacinto College in California to study bronze sculpturing. After learning the basics, he worked with Heritage Bronze in Hesperia, California, to help finance his own bronze work. Ray showed and sold his bronze work in many Western art shows and galleries where he was awarded many first-place and best-of-show ribbons. Southwest Art magazine featured his artwork in the February 1989 and March 1990 editions.

Over the years Ray was a member of Kiwanis, Elks, Moose, and at the time of his death he was a member of DAV, VFW, Cooties, Masons, and Grotto.

Ray was a very kind-hearted man, who loved his wife and family with all his heart. Family included some that were not of blood relation but an extension of his great loving and caring heart.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Estella Thomas; brother, Henry Thomas; sisters, Ruth Watson and Darlene Lyman; son, Scott Thomas; and grandson, Nolan Thomas Danner. He is survived by his wife of 40-plus years, Charmaine Thomas; twin brother, Roy Thomas (Charlene); daughters, Tracey Danner-Crocker (Fred) and Elizabeth Wingo (Robert); stepsons Troy and Richard Rose; grandchildren, Shane Danner, Matthew and Allison Thomas; Amelie, Vaughn and Vallen Wingo, and Todd and Rhianon Rose; and a great-grandchild, Donald Schulte.

A celebration of life will take place at VFW 10386, 3036 John L. Ave. in Kingman, Arizona on Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.