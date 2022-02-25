Prep Sports: Kingman Academy boys open season with 18-2 win

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy plated nine runs in the first inning and never looked back, recording an 18-2 win over Northland Prep in their high school baseball season opener at Southside Park in Kingman on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Seniors Kaden Hatchell and Alexander Blanton, and junior Gauge Short, combined to pitch a two-hitter, and the Tigers amassed 13 hits in winning in just five innings due to the mercy rule. Hatchell and Blanton struck out four batters each.

Sophomore Cade Benson led Kingman Academy at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and single good for three RBIs. Hatchell, Short and senior Trenton Foster added two hits apiece for the winners.

Hatchell, Benson and sophomore Chase White stole two bases each, as coach Bill McCord’s Tigers swiped 10 bases in 10 attempts.

The Tigers travel to Lake Havasu for a 2 p.m. start on Monday, Feb. 28.

Softball

Kingman Academy 10, Northland Prep 7

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy took an early 5-0 lead and held on for a 10-7 win over Northland Prep in their high school softball season opener on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Southside Park in Kingman.

Lady Tigers senior Abby Bean banged out three hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in two runs to pace the Kingman Academy offense. Juniors Aspen Johnson and Samantha Ogborn each added a double and single to the attack. Junior Anika Larsen drove in two runs.

Bean picked up the win, pitching all seven innings while surrendering nine hits but just three earned runs. She struck out seven batters.

Academy returns to action on Monday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. at Lake Havasu.

Kingman 28, Lee Williams 16

KINGMAN – Kingman had 31 hits and scored 28 runs to beat Lee Williams 28-16 in five innings in a joint softball season opener at Centennial Park on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Senior Maddie Chamberlain led the winners at the plate, going a perfect 6-for-6 with a homer, a double and five RBIs. Junior Amber Lopez added four hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for Kingman.

Senior Ashley Hartman and freshman Reagan Rogers added three hits apiece to the Lady Bulldogs’ attack, while sophomores Reina Ruiz, Brooke Carter and Moddie Abrego, and freshman Destiny Kogianes, contributed two hits each. Ruiz homered.

Kingman scored 19 runs in the second inning to take a 21-1 lead and held on for the win.

Lee Williams also debuted a potent offense, posting 15 hits including six doubles and a homer. Sara Huntoon and sophomore Alissa Meza had four hits apiece, while sophomore Gage Coffman drove in four runs with three hits, including a homer. Meza doubled twice. Senior Mya Romo went 2-for-4.

Lee Williams kept it close with solid base running, swiping 13 bases.

Boys Tennis

Arcadia 8, Lee Williams 1

KINGMAN – Arcadia scored a convincing 8-1 win over Lee Williams in a boys high school tennis match contested Thursday, Feb. 25 at Centennial Park.

Lee Williams sophomore Tyler McNiven beat Jake Whitaker 7-5, 6-4 in singles for the Volunteers’ only win.

Coach Matt Larson’s Volunteers will return to action at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1 at Higley High School.

Girls Tennis

Arcadia 9, Lee Williams 0

PHOENIX – Aradia dominated Lee Williams on Thursday, Feb. 25, beating the Lady Volunteers 9-0 in straight sets in a girls high school tennis match played in Phoenix.

Lee Williams will host Higley in their home opener at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March. 1.