Lake Havasu City woman arrested on multiple drug charges

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Over the past several weeks, detectives with the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, which is part of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET), have been attempting to locate a female subject in the Lake Havasu City area for outstanding narcotics charges.

On Feb. 23 at approximately 3:24 p.m., detectives observed the female subject, identified as 33-year old Havasu resident Ashley Byrne, in the area of Sirocco Drive and Tripoli Drive operating a motor vehicle.

Detectives attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, however, Byrne continued to drive toward a residence in the 3000 block of Tripoli Drive where she exited her vehicle and fled inside the residence.

LHCPD detectives were able to make contact with Byrne a few minutes later after she exited the residence, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Byrne was arrested for two counts of Possession of Narcotic Drugs, two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two counts of Possession of Prescription-Only Drugs, and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement. Byrne is being held on a $10,000 bond and was transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.