Sat, Feb. 26
Obituary | Abvei Austria Martin

Originally Published: February 26, 2022 6:12 p.m.

Abvei Austria Martin was born Dec. 17, 1960 in Cavite, Indang, Philippines to Elfipanio and Juana Austria. She passed away Feb. 9, 2022 unexpectedly in her home in Golden Valley, Arizona. She was a long-time resident to the area.

She enjoyed working as a waitress. Her bubbly personality made it easy to create close friendships and she had no shortage of regulars!

Abvei was a free spirit; she believed in flexibility, modifications and change. She valued loyalty, honesty and authenticity. Abvei loved to travel the world and never restricted herself to where and when. She had a deep passion for her Filipino culture and could whip up some of the most delicious food!

She believed in being a good person, being honest and treating others with kindness and compassion no matter what. Everyone was family to her and time made no difference. Being around her meant you were part of the family and you were going to leave with a full heart and an even fuller stomach.

Abvei was a mother to 3 beautiful boys – Justin, Joshua and Jacob. To know Abvei was to know she loved her boys.

Abvei was preceded in death by her brother as well as her mom, dad and a few close friends.

She is survived by her sons, Justin Martin (Germany), Joshua Martin and his wife Tiffani Martin (Kalispell, Montana), and Jacob Martin (Golden Valley, Arizona); her five grandchildren, Erin, Karson, Gavin, Ryken and Kamryn; and her two brothers Bobby Austria (New York) and Tony Austria (Philippines); as well as numerous cousins and close friends including Emmy Jones (Kingman, Arizona), and Christine and Malvin Tefora (Reno, Nevada).

Fly high with the angels Abvei. We all love and miss you so much!

