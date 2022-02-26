Obituary | David F. Pemberton

On Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, David F. Pemberton, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 81.

Dave was born in Kansas City, Kansas on Feb. 25, 1940, to Bernard and Lois (Anderson) Pemberton. Dave grew up in the deserts and mountains of western Arizona moving many times during his childhood. After graduating from high school in Kingman, Arizona in 1957, Dave joined the U.S. Navy and served as a noncommissioned officer. After receiving an honorable discharge, he went back to the mountains, canyons and plateaus he loved. He received a degree in electrical engineering from Northern Arizona University. On Jan. 22, 1972, he married Odette Borges de Arantes and they raised one son.

Dave stayed in Flagstaff and opened Dave’s Jewelry where he repaired watches, clocks and jewelry for over 40 years. His business changed over time, and he shifted his focus to specialize in antique clock restoration until his retirement. As a clocksmith, artificer and horologist, Dave was an accomplished repairer of all things intricate and small; there wasn’t much he couldn’t fix. He was also a member of the United States Navy League and an FCC Certified Amateur Radio Operator. He was known for his messy shop, bright-colored shirts, quick wit, dry sense of humor and easy-going ways. He was an accomplished marksman and was a member and past president of a competitive pistol shooting club for many decades.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Odette of 50 years, his son Franklin, his loyal dog Skipper, and his sister Lila in addition to many friends and relatives. Dave did not wish to have a service and asked that any donations be made to your local animal shelter. KG5FML signing off “73”.