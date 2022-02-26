Obituary | James Nathan Smith

James Nathan Smith, 62, passed away Jan. 27, 2022 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 4, 1959 in Orange, California, the son of George Smith and Grace Thomas.

Jim, as he was called by most, was a very hard worker and took pride in what he was good at.

He was in the automotive industry since 1988 with companies like Toyota Honda Chevy Ford Kia as a Service Manager.

He was part of a local bike group, the Desert Road Riders, serving and donating to the community for 10 years, to organizations like Boys and Girls Club, Toys 4 Tots and Mutt Matchers.

He idolized John Wayne and also met him. He loved to shoot and he loved riding his Harleys.

He was no match against Jeopardy and admired Jay Leno’s Garage.

Jim also enjoyed traveling and learning about history.

He was not only known my many but loved by most.

He had nicknames from friends and family like “Later” and “MudDuck.”

Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Savannah Smith; son, Christopher Till; granddaughter, Riley Till; partner, Tami Cauthon; and ex-wife, Bonnie Smith.

Memorial services were held at the Central Church, 112 N. 4th St., Kingman, AZ, 86401 on Feb. 26, 2022 with Pastor Tim Rapp. A Celebration of Life followed services at the VFW Post 10386, 3036 E. John L Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86401.