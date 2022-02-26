OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Feb. 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | James Nathan Smith

James Nathan Smith

James Nathan Smith

Originally Published: February 26, 2022 6:15 p.m.

James Nathan Smith, 62, passed away Jan. 27, 2022 at Kingman Regional Medical Center.

He was born Sept. 4, 1959 in Orange, California, the son of George Smith and Grace Thomas.

Jim, as he was called by most, was a very hard worker and took pride in what he was good at.

He was in the automotive industry since 1988 with companies like Toyota Honda Chevy Ford Kia as a Service Manager.

He was part of a local bike group, the Desert Road Riders, serving and donating to the community for 10 years, to organizations like Boys and Girls Club, Toys 4 Tots and Mutt Matchers.

He idolized John Wayne and also met him. He loved to shoot and he loved riding his Harleys.

He was no match against Jeopardy and admired Jay Leno’s Garage.

Jim also enjoyed traveling and learning about history.

He was not only known my many but loved by most.

He had nicknames from friends and family like “Later” and “MudDuck.”

Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his children.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Savannah Smith; son, Christopher Till; granddaughter, Riley Till; partner, Tami Cauthon; and ex-wife, Bonnie Smith.

Memorial services were held at the Central Church, 112 N. 4th St., Kingman, AZ, 86401 on Feb. 26, 2022 with Pastor Tim Rapp. A Celebration of Life followed services at the VFW Post 10386, 3036 E. John L Ave., Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State