Obituary | Paul E. Tribbett

(b. June 24, 1935, d. Jan. 1, 2022)

Long-time educator and Kingman resident Paul Everett Tribbett peacefully passed away of renal failure at age 86 in Peoria, Arizona, on New Year’s Day 2022.

In a career spanning more than four decades and schools in four states, Paul served as a secondary school teacher (in math, history, and physical education); coach (basketball, track and cross-country); elementary and secondary school principal; athletic director; and site coordinator of an NAU program for teacher training. He taught and coached at Mohave High in Bullhead City from 1977 to 1980 and served as an administrator at Kingman High from 1980 to 1984. Born and raised in Indiana, he received a bachelor’s degree from Ball State and a master’s from Purdue.

His smile and goofy sense of humor are warmly remembered by those who knew him, and he loved making a difference in the lives of young people and laughing with family and friends. After a serious knee injury as a teenager, he dedicated much of his life to the pursuit of physical fitness. As a young man, he could walk the length of a gymnasium floor and back on his hands, and he remained as active as possible until the very end of his life.

Preceded in death by three brothers, Paul is survived by his wife Violet Tribbett, née DePoy (Peoria); younger siblings Patrick Tribbett (Aurora, Colorado) and Donna Courtice (Royal Center, Indiana); son and daughter-in-law David and Lisa Tribbett (Peoria); daughter Julia Tribbett (Tamarindo, Costa Rica); son and daughter-in-law Marcus Tribbett and Janelle Collins (Jonesboro, Arkansas); and six grandchildren: Alysha, Patrick, Sydney, Sierra, Madeline and Olivia.