Obituary | Richard Lee Rice (Rick)

Richard Lee Rice (Rick)

Richard Lee Rice (Rick)

Originally Published: February 26, 2022 6:14 p.m.

It is with great sorrow that the family of Richard Lee Rice (Rick) announces his passing on Feb. 20, 2022; in Kingman, Arizona, at the age of 76.

Rick is survived by his wife, Robbin Rice; daughters, Lana (Don) Burton, Waco, Texas; Kattie (Charles) Jones, Waco, Texas; grandchildren Haydn Hollon, Abbi Hollon and Elaina Tate; and sibling, Bob Rice WI. His father was Ralph Rice, and his mother was Bertha Merk.

Rick moved to Kingman in 1984. Rick and his wife, Robbin, opened their own business in 1992 – R & R Body Shop located on Andy Devine Avenue.

In 1980 he married the love of his life, his wife, Robbin Jones. He was an active member of the NRA. Rick volunteered for The Mohave Sherriff’s Search and Rescue. He was an active bowler and avid hunter.

At his request, in his final wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral by his immediate family.

